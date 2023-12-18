Ariana Grande teases new music again amid alleged Scooter Braun drama
New York, New York - Ariana Grande has graced fans with yet another behind-the-scenes look of her hard at work in the recording studio!
Arianators are beyond hyped at the prospect of new music from the Positions singer after Ari posted a video clip of herself recording some tunes and editing audio files on Sunday.
Hailey Bieber spoke for all of us when she commented, "Thank GOD!!!"
To her fans' despair, however, the parts where Ariana appeared to be singing were tragically muted.
"silence has never been more deafening," one fan wrote, with another adding, "girl if you don’t unmute."
The exciting update from the pop star comes on the heels of her denying she would be releasing new music anytime soon – then seemingly confirming it after, plus reports she's been in the studio.
The whiplash might have something to do with the Thank U, Next artist's alleged ongoing attempts to part ways with infamous music manager Scooter Braun back in August of this year.
Why can't Ariana Grande break ties with Scooter Braun?
Sources have claimed the Wicked actor wants to break ties with Braun because she feels he mishandled the PR disaster that was her divorcing then dating co-star Ethan Slater over the summer.
After apparently informally ditching Braun, who was also reportedly fired by Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel, Ari signed with Brandon Creed's new management company Good World Management.
A source explained to the Daily Mail that although Ariana has indeed found new music management, she is still contractually tied to Scooter Braun. Thus, she cannot legally cut ties with him until her long-term contracts with him are settled.
The Grammy-winning singer hasn't commented too much on the situation with Braun, but sources have reported she's taking the matter to court so she can cut ties with him once and for all.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande