Ariana Grande teases new music again amid alleged Scooter Braun drama

Ariana Grande (r.) has graced fans with yet another behind-the-scenes look at the pop star hard at work in the recording studio! © Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Arianators are beyond hyped at the prospect of new music from the Positions singer after Ari posted a video clip of herself recording some tunes and editing audio files on Sunday.

Hailey Bieber spoke for all of us when she commented, "Thank GOD!!!"

To her fans' despair, however, the parts where Ariana appeared to be singing were tragically muted.

"silence has never been more deafening," one fan wrote, with another adding, "girl if you don’t unmute."

The exciting update from the pop star comes on the heels of her denying she would be releasing new music anytime soon – then seemingly confirming it after, plus reports she's been in the studio.

The whiplash might have something to do with the Thank U, Next artist's alleged ongoing attempts to part ways with infamous music manager Scooter Braun back in August of this year.