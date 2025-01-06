Ariana Grande reveals eternal sunshine era isn't over as she teases more new music!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande spilled the secrets of her new music plans while gracing the red carpet of Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

The 31-year-old star, who was up for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Glinda in Wicked at the awards ceremony, caught up with Access Hollywood, who asked her whether she's got any new music up her sleeves for 2025.

Though Ari admitted it's "not something I'm thinking about right now," she did tease that there is more for fans to enjoy from her eternal sunshine era.

"There's something I made last year that will come out eventually," she said. "It's an attachment of eternal sunshine. So, that does exist, and that will be coming out at some point."

This is most likely referring to an extended cut of her acclaimed seventh studio album, which debuted last spring. While she played coy about a potential release date, the record's first anniversary – March 8 – is a strong contender.

Ariana previously dropped a "slightly deluxe" version of eternal sunshine that added four new tracks, including a remix of yes, and? with Mariah Carey and a new version of supernatural featuring Troye Sivan.

Amid the success of her starring role in Wicked, Ariana has signaled that she may be shifting away from music for a bit, saying last month that "acting is feeling like home right now."