Here comes the sunshine! Ariana Grande drops tracklist for Eternal Sunshine deluxe

On Monday, the pop princess posted a list of the new songs on Instagram after days of hyping up the release on her feed.

Here's what we've got to work with:

14. intro (end of the word) extended

15. twilight zone

16. warm

17. dandelion

18. past life

19. Hampstead

The highly-anticipated deluxe edition of Eternal Sunshine will be released on March 28.

Eternal Sunshine covered Ari's emotional – and highly scrutinized – journey through divorce and into the arms of Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who was married with a newborn around the time that he and a recently separated Ariana reportedly fell in love.