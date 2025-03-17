Here comes the sunshine! Ariana Grande drops tracklist for Eternal Sunshine deluxe
New York, New York - Ariana Grande just dropped a new song list for the deluxe edition of her hit album Eternal Sunshine! What do you think of the titles?
On Monday, the pop princess posted a list of the new songs on Instagram after days of hyping up the release on her feed.
Here's what we've got to work with:
- 14. intro (end of the word) extended
- 15. twilight zone
- 16. warm
- 17. dandelion
- 18. past life
- 19. Hampstead
The highly-anticipated deluxe edition of Eternal Sunshine will be released on March 28.
Eternal Sunshine covered Ari's emotional – and highly scrutinized – journey through divorce and into the arms of Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who was married with a newborn around the time that he and a recently separated Ariana reportedly fell in love.
The release of her deluxe album comes after Ari got snubbed in the major categories at February's 2025 Grammy Awards in spite of Eternal Sunshine's blowout success.
Could this deluxe album be her latest attempt to redeem herself in the eyes of critics and fans?
