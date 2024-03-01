Ariana Grande teases next song with Eternal Sunshine-inspired trailer!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande may have just revealed her next single ahead of her Eternal Sunshine album release on March 8! But which of the 13 now-named tracks could it be?

Ariana Grande may have just revealed her next single ahead of her Eternal Sunshine album release on March 8! But which of the 13 now-named tracks could be next? © Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

In a follow-up post to her big style change on Thursday, Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Friday to drop a teaser clip for another song from Eternal Sunshine!

Three days ago, the 30-year-old pop singer announced her official tracklist. So, which one of the 13 songs is the teaser trailer for?

Per Ari's new post, the teaser clip is for the song We Can't Be Friends.

After dropping her Billboard-topping hit Yes, And? as the lead single, the Wicked star said that she didn't plan to release any singles after the first.

The new trailer ends with the vague promise that We Can't Be Friends will be "coming soon," likely meaning the song will be the first to get a music video when the album drops.

While the teaser doesn't feature any audio from the song itself, the clip heavily calls back to the character of Clementine from Michael Gondry's 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

In the video, Ariana wears an outfit inspired by Kate Winslet's quirky-cool character from the Jim Carrey movie as she sits in the waiting room of Brighter Days Inc. This name spoofs Lacuna Inc., the company in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind that wipes memories.

But who is the character that the Positions singer is playing in this scene?