Ariana Grande teases tracklist and alternate cover for Eternal Sunshine

New York, New York - Ariana Grande just unveiled two more track names from her upcoming seventh album, Eternal Sunshine , plus an alternate cover design!

On Saturday the pop star took to her Instagram Story to say that the opening song of the album is titled Intro (End of the World), the fifth song is called Eternal Sunshine, and the ninth is her hit single Yes, And?

Aside from these three, no other songs have been mentioned by name from the 13-song tracklist yet.



The alternate cover art shows a gorgeous picture of Ari's blonde head from the back resting gently on the shoulder of another similarly dressed (and ponytailed) blondie.

You can pre-order the exclusive new album cover through her website here, but the Positions artist previously confirmed that AG7 would have multiple covers so even more might be on the way!

"p.s. i couldn’t wait any longer to tell you that although this is not the album title, it is indeed the album cover (well…….one of them!)," the Wicked actor posted to her Instagram Story on January 8.