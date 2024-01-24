Ariana Grande turns heads in NYC with wickedly stylish hooded dress

New York, New York - Ariana Grande brought fairy-tale fashion fantasies to life in a recent haute couture outing in NYC.

Ariana Grande is back in New York City, and she's already out and about taking some fashion risks – as per usual! © Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

The 30-year-old pop sensation recently took to the streets of the Big Apple in a glamorous hooded Coperni dress.

The design itself was inspired by Little Red Riding Hood, switching out the iconic red hooded cape from the fairy tale for an asymmetric little black dress.

"Full of ruffles and playful pleats, this black stretch jersey dress has a rebellious streak," explains Coperni's website description of the dress, which is part of a collection exploring "modern femininity in the context of traditional folklore and fairytales."

According to the brand, "the classic Red Riding Hood storybook costume is reinterpreted, combining textural softness and sinuous lines of design with a bold body hugging style and plunging neckline, bringing a sense of edginess and audacity to the look."

Ari accessorized the fit with sheer black tights, knee-high boots, a Chanel bag, and leather gloves. Her classic ponytail was present and accounted for, along with some dainty pearl earrings (this season is all about pearls!).



Her negative-space eye makeup took a cue from her look in the Yes, And? music video, the No. 1 hit single released ahead of her March 8 album Eternal Sunshine.