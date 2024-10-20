Ariana Grande weighs in on Cynthia Erivo's criticism of fan-edited Wicked content: "It's very complicated"

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande , the pop icon and star of the upcoming Wicked movie , opened up about her co-star Cynthia Erivo's recent criticism of fan-edited posters and AI content.

Ariana Grande (r.) opened up about Cynthia Erivo's (l.) criticism of the fan-edited Wicked posters. © Collage: Amy Sussman & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last week, Cynthia took to Instagram to condemn a fan-edited poster that hid her face with Elphaba's witch hat, an edit seemingly done to make the official Wicked movie poster look more like the stylized version from the Broadway show.

Cynthia also mentioned a viral AI-generated animation depicting a violent fight between her and Ariana as their Wicked characters.



"None of this is funny. None of it is cute... it degrades me," she wrote in the Insta post.

Speaking exclusively at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, Ari told Variety how she felt about the situation.

"It's such a massive adjustment period," she stated, acknowledging the issues presented by AI in the modern age.

The 31-year-old continued, "This is something that is so much bigger than us, and the fans are gonna have fun and make their edits."

But does she think some fans may have crossed the line?