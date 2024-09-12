Ariana Grande shows off Glinda vocals and debuts Wicked-themed makeup collab!

New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande dazzled fans after dropping a new trailer for the highly anticipated Wicked movie , and she also teased a pink and green makeup collaboration with r.e.m. Beauty!

Ariana Grande shines in a brand new trailer for the upcoming Wicked movie, where she could be seen singing and dancing around Shiz University. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & Angela Weiss / AFP

It's Ari's pink bubble – we're just living in it!

On Wednesday, a new trailer dropped showing another glimpse at the 31-year-old's portrayal of the beloved character, including some dazzling pink costumes that would even make Barbie jealous.

Arianators were treated to another sneak peek of her vocals in the trailer, where she could be heard singing the iconic song Popular.

The clip also shows scenes of her wielding a "sword," shaking her hair for a handsome guy, and dancing around Shiz University – where the movie takes place.

"It IS good to see her," originator of the role of Glinda on Broadway, Kristin Chenoweth, commented.

In addition to her role in the film, the yes, and? singer also teased an ethereal collaboration with r.e.m. beauty inspired by Wicked.