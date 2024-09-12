Ariana Grande shows off Glinda vocals and debuts Wicked-themed makeup collab!
New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande dazzled fans after dropping a new trailer for the highly anticipated Wicked movie, and she also teased a pink and green makeup collaboration with r.e.m. Beauty!
It's Ari's pink bubble – we're just living in it!
On Wednesday, a new trailer dropped showing another glimpse at the 31-year-old's portrayal of the beloved character, including some dazzling pink costumes that would even make Barbie jealous.
Arianators were treated to another sneak peek of her vocals in the trailer, where she could be heard singing the iconic song Popular.
The clip also shows scenes of her wielding a "sword," shaking her hair for a handsome guy, and dancing around Shiz University – where the movie takes place.
"It IS good to see her," originator of the role of Glinda on Broadway, Kristin Chenoweth, commented.
In addition to her role in the film, the yes, and? singer also teased an ethereal collaboration with r.e.m. beauty inspired by Wicked.
Ariana Grande debuts r.e.m. beauty x Wicked collab
In an Instagram post on Thursday, Ariana shared a video showcasing pink and green shimmery makeup products.
It appeared to be a collection of highlighters and eyeshadows that perfectly complement the overall theme of the movie.
"Our future is unlimited," the caption read.
The post didn't share a release date; it just said that the launch is "coming soon."
Back in April, Ari teased the collaboration while discussing the future of her brand at the ULTA Beauty Field Leadership Conference in Florida.
Per Glitter, she stated, "We have some very exciting launches coming later this year in the holiday season that may or may not have something to do with other things and projects that are coming out later in the holiday season."
"Whoooaaaahhhooahhhaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!!" the star's brother, Frankie, commented.
A fan wrote, "EVERYBODY STAY CALM ! OR DON'T BECAUSE THIS IS THE BEST MOMENT EVER !!!!"
Wicked is scheduled to hit theaters on November 22. Will you be grabbing a front row seat?
