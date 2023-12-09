Ariana Grande's new music scores hype from Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, and SZA!

New York, New York - Tons of celebrities have flocked to Ariana Grande 's recent new music tease to share their excitement for her big return.

The world is getting impatient over new Ari music — even other huge pop stars!

On Thursday, the 30-year-old singer posted cryptic photos that seemingly pointed to brand-new tunes in the works.

The pics garnered over 4 million likes and about 129 comments, most stemming from some familiar names.

Selena Gomez was one of the many celebrities to comment, writing "FINALLY" in all caps.

"UN MUTE PLS," commented Billie Eilish, in reference to Ari muting all of the clips of the work she was doing at the studio.

Kill Bill artist SZA was already feeling the mystery project without needing to hear anything, writing, "Oh this bout to eat."



Famous TikToker Dylan Mulvaney simply wrote, "Thank God," clearly stating what the masses are thinking.

Another incredible mention comes from the soon-to-be Glinda star's Wicked director Jon M. Chu, who wrote, "Oh s**t. Let's goooooo," followed by a fire emoji.