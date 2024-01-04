Did Ariana Grande drop a big hint about her new album title?

New York, New York - Ariana Grande might be taking a page out of Taylor Swift 's playbook by hinting at either a new album or single title via her wardrobe!

There's been insane amounts of buzz around the Bang Bang singer's much-hinted-at new music ever since she started posting a flurry of pics and videos on socials of herself in the recording studio this winter.

Since Ariana hasn't put out a new album since 2020's Positions, it's super understandable that her adoring fans have been going wild about the possibility of new tunes – and they might be here sooner rather than later!

Her most recent post from late December, which is captioned "see you next year," ends with a clip of Ari all but saying that her seventh album is done.

On Thursday, the pop star was captured by celeb photographer Miles Diggs wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words "yes, and?," leading to rampant speculation that the message is connected to her next project.