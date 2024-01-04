Did Ariana Grande drop a big hint about her new album title?
New York, New York - Ariana Grande might be taking a page out of Taylor Swift's playbook by hinting at either a new album or single title via her wardrobe!
There's been insane amounts of buzz around the Bang Bang singer's much-hinted-at new music ever since she started posting a flurry of pics and videos on socials of herself in the recording studio this winter.
Since Ariana hasn't put out a new album since 2020's Positions, it's super understandable that her adoring fans have been going wild about the possibility of new tunes – and they might be here sooner rather than later!
Her most recent post from late December, which is captioned "see you next year," ends with a clip of Ari all but saying that her seventh album is done.
On Thursday, the pop star was captured by celeb photographer Miles Diggs wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words "yes, and?," leading to rampant speculation that the message is connected to her next project.
Ariana Grande fans theorize about her cryptic sweatshirt clue
Fans were quick to theorize as to what's going on with the crewneck sweatshirt hint. Some have noted that Ari actually did the exact same thing right before dropping the song No More Tears Left To Cry in 2018!
Another sign that fans might be on to something includes the Wicked star's mom, Joan Grande, liking a tweet that called "yes, and?" Ari's "comeback single."The recent removal of all the posts on her @sweetener Instagram account and the page's bio link redirecting to a sign-up page for AG7 seems to indicate that music – or at least a big announcement about it – could drop any day now.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande