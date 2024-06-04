Did Ariana Grande just confirm Penn Badgley as next music video love interest?

New York, New York - Ariana Grande 's newest music video from her album, eternal sunshine, is coming this Sunday, and fans are pretty sure they know who's starring in it beside her!

Ariana Grande (r.) seemingly revealed Penn Badgley as her love interest for her upcoming music video! © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This collab was definitely not on our 2024 bingo card!

After dropping cryptic hints about the new music video for her song, the boy is mine, Arianators quickly did their due diligence to see what they could dig up.

But they may not need to continue searching, as Ari seems to have confirmed the man with curly brown hair from the spooky teaser on social media!

Penn Badgley, the infamous Joe Goldberg from Netflix's You, was shown in a clip on the yes, and? singer's TikTok on Monday, showcasing him jiving out to the song.

"WAIT SO IT IS PENN BADGLEY????" one fan wrote under the clip.

Another said, "ARIANA THIS IS SO RANDOM."

Could it be him, or could Ari just be playing a fast one on fans?

This Thursday, the Nickelodeon alum will perform the song live for the first time on The Tonight Show.