Have Ariana Grande fans figured out her next music video love interest?

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande fans are convinced they've sleuthed their way into solving the swoon-worthy actor set to play her love interest in the anticipated music video for the boy is mine.

Fans have theorized that You star Penn Badgley (l.) will be starring in Ariana Grande's new music video for the boy is mine, set to drop on June 7. © Collage: Ilya S. Savenok & Marleen Moise / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 30-year-old star has been dropping cryptic hints about the debut of her next eternal sunshine music video, and eagle-eyed Arianators seemed to have caught onto to quite the clue about the video's cast.

In Ariana's spooky teaser, a man with curly brown hair is seen dunking his head into a sink filled with ice.

Though his face is never shown, some fans quickly surmised the dark locks belonged to You star Penn Badgley.

Adding further fuel to the fire is the fact that Penn's wife, Domino Kirke, gave the teaser a like on IG. Ariana and Penn also follow each other on the platform.

But before the video drops on June 7, the Positions artist is heading to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the track live for the very first time.