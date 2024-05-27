Ariana Grande drops spooky chic teaser trailer for The Boy Is Mine music video!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has the internet abuzz with a teaser trailer for the latest music video off her eternal sunshine album. Get ready for the boy is mine, set to drop June 7!

In a post shared Monday with the caption, "meow," the supernatural singer's teaser clip was giving horror movie meets high fashion vibes.



Ariana did a short stint on Ryan Murphy's horror spoof TV show Scream Queens in 2015. Maybe that's going to be an influence, making the song's title feel more ominous.

"SPOOKIANA RISE," commented one fan, who seems to agree.

Other fans fixated on the "meow" caption and the possible resurgence of Ariana's kitty ear glory days – an old habit she has since mostly retired.

Singer Victoria Monét commented, "YES!!!!!!!" with a cat emoji, adding, "I cannot wait."

One thing commenters could agree on was how excited they were to see the video!

The Wicked movie's official Instagram account also piped in to support their Glinda actor, writing, "Make every last moment last – as long as you're mine."

