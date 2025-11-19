Ethan Slater shuts down Ariana Grande breakup buzz with rare comments

New York, New York - Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater may be surrounded by breakup rumors, but the latter's latest comments suggest the couple is very much still connected!

Ethan Slater (l.) praised Ariana Grande's Wicked: For Good performance, confirming the couple is still very much together. © Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

At Monday's New York City premiere of Wicked: For Good, Ethan couldn't stop praising Ariana's work.

Speaking with Extra, the Broadway star called Ari's performance "out of this world" and also highlighted co-stars Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and Marissa Bode.

He added that seeing their performances on the big screen was incredibly moving after working so closely with them during filming.

Ethan described the sequel as a bold continuation – one that is very different from the first, but still feels like the story is naturally carrying on.

He also reflected on Ari's close friendship with Cynthia, saying their connection off-camera helps them navigate the craziness of this project together.

Ethan's praise for Ariana also aligns with earlier reports: the couple is still together, despite those pesky breakup rumors.

Sources say the two are simply keeping things private, balancing their busy schedules and enjoying downtime away from the spotlight.