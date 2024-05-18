Ariana Grande teases new music video for The Boy Is Mine!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande is cryptically teasing the latest music video and accompanying single off of her hit album Eternal Sunshine , and it's a track that the fans have been begging for !

Easter is long over, but Ari is still out here on that Easter Egg game!

The first clue to fans was when the We Can't Be Friends singer released merch earlier this month that all but revealed her latest single – the viral yet controversial '90s R&B-inspired The Boy Is Mine, which interpolates Brandy and Monica's classic song.

Next, the Wicked actor updated her sweetener Insta page with art from what looks like a new music video for The Boy Is Mine. The main grid for this account also features art from the rest of Eternal Sunshine, including the gorgeously directed music video for We Can't Be Friends.

The pop star shared some of these grid posts to her Instagram Stories as well.

Then Ari took to her main Instagram account in a post that featured some of the same photos from the sweetener Insta reveal. She captioned it, "THE BOY IS MIIIIIINEEEEE!!!!!!"



Can't get more direct than that, can you?