Ariana Grande and Paul Mescal hardcore bond in Actors on Actors chat: "We are Glicked!"

Ariana Grande and Paul Mescal have brought those "Glicked" memes to the real world with the latest episode of Variety's Actors on Actors interview web series!

"We share a release date and fans are calling it Glicked," Ari started off the interview, which dropped on Tuesday.

Gladiator II and Wicked – AKA "Glicked" – has been deemed a spiritual successor to the cultural phenomenon that was 2023's "Barbenheimer."

"I'm happy for them to call it whatever they want as long as they go to the theater," the Normal People star said.

Both actors didn't waste any time complimenting each other on their respective acting in Wicked and Gladiator II.

"It goes without saying, I just think you're extraordinarily brilliant in the film, but just beyond that... what can't you do?" Mescal asked the pop star.

"I feel like our movies are strangely similar," Ari said, drawing further parallels. "I know that sounds absolutely absurd, but I really do feel like they are, because there are strong themes of evil versus good and dictatorship... They feel thematically intertwined."

Even the inescapably viral Wicked press tour got a mention!

"I'm watching you guys on the press tour," Paul began, referring to Ari and her co-star Cynthia Erivo. "You guys are like in love with each other–"

"[We're] insufferable, yes. Horrible," she interjected, laughing. "It's bad. The most annoying."