Pretty in pink! Ariana Grande dazzles at 2025 SAG Awards in a floral pink gown

Los Angeles, California - Pop princess Ariana Grande stole the spotlight on Sunday at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in a pink gown that screamed Glinda vibes.

Ari floated down the red – or, blue – carpet at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles in a breathtaking pale pink Loewe gown.

The dress featured delicate floral appliqués, an elegant neckline with off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a long flowy train.

She paired the look with pointy-toed heels and her signature slicked-back ponytail.

For the glam, Ariana didn't hold back.

The 31-year-old was draped in nearly $200,000 worth of Jared Atelier diamonds, including a beautiful choker and a flower-shaped ring, according to Harper's Bazaar.

The yes, and? singer was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked.

While Ari didn't win – the award went to Zoe Saldaña for her standout performance in Emilia Perez – the pop star's boo Ethan Slater was right there with her every step of the way!