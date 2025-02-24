Pretty in pink! Ariana Grande dazzles at 2025 SAG Awards in a floral pink gown
Los Angeles, California - Pop princess Ariana Grande stole the spotlight on Sunday at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in a pink gown that screamed Glinda vibes.
Ari floated down the red – or, blue – carpet at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles in a breathtaking pale pink Loewe gown.
The dress featured delicate floral appliqués, an elegant neckline with off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a long flowy train.
She paired the look with pointy-toed heels and her signature slicked-back ponytail.
For the glam, Ariana didn't hold back.
The 31-year-old was draped in nearly $200,000 worth of Jared Atelier diamonds, including a beautiful choker and a flower-shaped ring, according to Harper's Bazaar.
The yes, and? singer was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked.
While Ari didn't win – the award went to Zoe Saldaña for her standout performance in Emilia Perez – the pop star's boo Ethan Slater was right there with her every step of the way!
Ethan Slater shows sweet support to Ariana Grande at SAG Awards
The two lovebirds were caught holding hands and getting close at the event, which had fans swooning.
One viral video captured the pair sharing an adorable moment amid the chaos of the event.
Ethan was seen holding Ariana's hand tightly while whispering something in her ear as he guided her through the crowd.
The video quickly garnered tons of attention, and one lip reader managed to make out what he was saying to her.
"Stay near. This crowd next to me, they are pushing me," lip reader Nicola Hickling interpreted Ethan as saying.
