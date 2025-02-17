Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves at SNL's 50th Anniversary Special

New York, New York - Live from New York, Kim Kardashian , and her curves, pulled up to the 50th anniversary for Saturday Night Live!

Kim Kardashian made her grand return to Saturday Night Live in a stunning gown for the sketch-comedy show's 50th anniversary. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, the 44-year-old multi-hyphenate made her stunning return for the sketch-comedy show's anticipated event.

Kimmy dazzled the red carpet by flaunting her cinched waist in a skin-tight sparkling silver gown that featured a scooped-neckline and little subtle details throughout the dress.

The Kardashians star added her signature brunette hair that was styled in loose curls and a natural makeup glam to the look.

While Kim chatted with with SNL alum Leslie Jones, comedian Chris Rock hilariously crashed her interview and praised her as "one of the great SNL hosts of all time."

The SKIMs co-founder hosted SNL in 2021, which led to her romance with Pete Davidson, who was also present at the special event.

