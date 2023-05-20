Beyoncé and Jay-Z break records with most expensive home in California

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé and Jay-Z have purchased a very expensive new home, proving that money don't mean a thing to the Carters!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z (r) have dropped millions on a stunning mansion in California. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

Alexa, play Bey's track, Diva, as the queen and her boo thing are out here making boss moves!

According to TMZ, Mr. and Mrs. Carter paid a pretty penny for their new California home.

The price tag for Bey and Jay's not-so-humble abode reportedly came to $200 million, making it the most expensive house ever sold in the state.

The A-listers' pad was designed by master architect Tadao Ando, who was also the visionary behind Kanye West's $57.3 million divorce mansion.

The home, which was previously owned by art collector William Bell, is an all-concrete construction that took Bell nearly 15 years to build.

Another interesting tidbit about Bey's new pad is that she and her hubby apparently got a deal on the investment, as it was originally listed for $295 million.

But the couple, who are both billionaires, clearly got it!

Currently, the Lemonade artist is busy slaying the masses on her Renaissance World Tour, which began earlier this month.