Taylor Swift channels 1989 TV and teams up with Beyoncé at Eras Tour film premiere
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift celebrated the release of The Eras Tour concert film with a stunning red carpet appearance, a major announcement, and even some support from Beyoncé!
The 33-year-old singer teased her debut at Wednesday's Los Angeles premiere at The Grove with an Instagram post revealing her outfit and unveiling a major surprise for fans.
Though originally slated for a global premiere date of October 13, Swift said in her post that due to "unprecedented demand," the movie would premiere on Thursday in early access showings available exclusively in the US and Canada.
All tickets will be available by 10 AM local time on Thursday, with additional showtimes being added Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as well.
"I can't thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I've ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it's an adventure we're still on together," Swift wrote.
As for her outfit, the Anti-Hero artist paid homage to her next re-recording, 1989 (Taylor's Version), with a light blue gown and pinned-up hair, replicating her signature bob from the era.
But Swift's "actual fairytale" of an evening only got more exciting with the arrival of Beyoncé, who showed her support with a surprise appearance at the premiere.
Taylor Swift praises "guiding light" Beyoncé after Eras Tour premiere
Swift personally thanked Beyoncé for attending the premiere with an Instagram post featuring a video of the pair sitting in the theater together.
"I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence," the Karma songstress wrote.
"She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale," she added.
Bey's record-breaking Renaissance World Tour is set to get its own moment on the big screen with a concert film premiering on December 1.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & VALERIE MACON / AFP