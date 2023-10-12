Taylor Swift channels 1989 TV and teams up with Beyoncé at Eras Tour film premiere

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift celebrated the release of The Eras Tour concert film with a stunning red carpet appearance, a major announcement, and even some support from Beyoncé !

Taylor Swift attended the world premiere of The Eras Tour concert film at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 33-year-old singer teased her debut at Wednesday's Los Angeles premiere at The Grove with an Instagram post revealing her outfit and unveiling a major surprise for fans.

Though originally slated for a global premiere date of October 13, Swift said in her post that due to "unprecedented demand," the movie would premiere on Thursday in early access showings available exclusively in the US and Canada.

All tickets will be available by 10 AM local time on Thursday, with additional showtimes being added Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as well.

"I can't thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I've ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it's an adventure we're still on together," Swift wrote.

As for her outfit, the Anti-Hero artist paid homage to her next re-recording, 1989 (Taylor's Version), with a light blue gown and pinned-up hair, replicating her signature bob from the era.

But Swift's "actual fairytale" of an evening only got more exciting with the arrival of Beyoncé, who showed her support with a surprise appearance at the premiere.