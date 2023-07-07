Beyoncé cancels Renaissance Tour date, postpones others amid increasingly serious production issues
Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania - Beyoncé will not be bringing the Renaissance World Tour to Pittsburgh after all, as the ultra-popular concert series continues to face production complications.
On Wednesday, Acrisure Stadium confirmed the cancellation of the August 3 show at the Pittsburgh venue in a statement shared via Twitter.
"Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place," the statement read. "Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase."
Along with the cancellation, the September 13 Seattle show has been moved to September 14, and the Kansas City show on September 18 will now take place on October 1.
Both Lumen Field and Arrowhead Stadium blamed the postponements on "production logistics and scheduling issues" as well.
Unsurprisingly, the news was not well-received by the BeyHive, especially those planning on attending the Pittsburgh show.
While Beyoncé has yet to bring the Renaissance World Tour to the US, the shows have already faced a number of set design issues that have impacted the setlist, signaling an ongoing need for some major revamps.
Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour continues to face challenges
Thankfully, the Single Ladies artist has been receptive to fan comments and concerns amid the troubles. In May, Bey shifted her performance of HEATED to the circular stage surrounding the fan hub Club Renaissance, much to the delight of concertgoers.
Still, the elaborate performances have continued to be plagued by malfunctions. The sixth act - featuring THIQUE, ALL UP IN YOUR MIND, and Drunk in Love - has been cut entirely due to issues with the stage lift since opening night.
Beyoncé will begin her run in the US on July 12 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Cover-Images