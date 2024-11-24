Beyoncé has Destiny's Child reunion at Michelle Williams' Broadway show: "Sisters 4ever!"

New York, New York - My homegirls standing to my left and my right! Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland supported Michelle Williams at the opening night of her Broadway show, Death Becomes Her.

Beyoncé (l.) and Kelly Rowland (r.) supported Michelle Williams (c.) at the opening night of her Broadway show, Death Becomes Her. © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

The Destiny's Child members had fans in their emotions with their sweet reunion.

Bey highlighted the moment via Instagram where she also flaunted her no-pants look for the evening at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

The Cowboy Carter entertainer rocked a gray shirt and shorts combo under a large white coat and baseball cap.

She added knee-high boots and black-framed glasses to the fit while her signature blond hair was styled in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Kelly slayed in a sleeveless dark dress, matching fur coat, and platform shoes.

The ladies were also joined by Bey's mama, Tina Knowles, who posed backstage with her daughter.

Bey's tribute to her BFF was set to her Grammy-nominated joint track with Miley Cyrus, II Most Wanted.

Michelle emotionally commented underneath, "I try not to cry too early in the day BUT……. My sisters 4ever!"