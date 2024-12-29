Beyoncé is reportedly "heartbroken" but standing by Jay-Z amid rape allegations

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has reportedly been left "upset and concerned" after a judge ruled in favor of keeping rape allegations against her husband Jay-Z alive in court.

Beyoncé (r.) is allegedly standing by her husband Jay-Z (l.) despite rape allegations made against him. © IMAGO / Future Image

The legal drama comes from accusations that the rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, raped a 13-year-old girl at a 2000s VMAs afterparty.

The accuser, referred to only as Jane Doe, will remain anonymous for now, following a decision by Judge Analisa Torres.

Per Daily Mail, the Texas Hold Em' singer is reportedly struggling heavily with the allegations – especially because the accuser was close in age to their daughter Blue Ivy at the time of the alleged incident.

Despite the pressures surrounding her, Beyoncé "1,000 percent believes him," an insider revealed, even though she has kept her public comments to a minimum.

They added that there's nothing the 43-year-old artist could do "except support her man and be there for each other as the legal side of things goes through its motions."