Beyoncé is reportedly "heartbroken" but standing by Jay-Z amid rape allegations
Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has reportedly been left "upset and concerned" after a judge ruled in favor of keeping rape allegations against her husband Jay-Z alive in court.
The legal drama comes from accusations that the rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, raped a 13-year-old girl at a 2000s VMAs afterparty.
The accuser, referred to only as Jane Doe, will remain anonymous for now, following a decision by Judge Analisa Torres.
Per Daily Mail, the Texas Hold Em' singer is reportedly struggling heavily with the allegations – especially because the accuser was close in age to their daughter Blue Ivy at the time of the alleged incident.
Despite the pressures surrounding her, Beyoncé "1,000 percent believes him," an insider revealed, even though she has kept her public comments to a minimum.
They added that there's nothing the 43-year-old artist could do "except support her man and be there for each other as the legal side of things goes through its motions."
Is Beyoncé using music to help distract herself?
Another insider explained how the Crazy in Love singer used her NFL Christmas performance to distract from the "mess" of the lawsuit.
"One major and wonderful turnout from her performance was that is gave her some time to not worry about anything that Jay is going through with his lawsuit," the source explained.
"She was ... so consumed with all the details of the performance that it took away any thoughts of the mess that they will be dealing with as a family over the next few months."
Beyoncé wants to get back to her normal life, with a source revealing, "She is praying this will be over soon and isn't dragged out."
Bey's halftime show – cheekily dubbed the #BeyonceBowl – is now available to stream on Netflix, where it was first broadcast.
