Beyoncé rings in the new year in Clueless style!

Los Angeles, California - As if Beyoncé wouldn't slay on New Year's Eve!

Beyoncé continued her Renaissance Era with a preppy throwback New Year's Eve fit. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

The A-list fashion was on fire for New Year's Eve! And the 42-year-old pop superstar was no different, as she dropped a photo dump via Instagram of her very '90s-themed look while likely rolling with the homies.

The carousel of pics featured Bey in a preppy plaid set worthy of Cher or Dionne from Clueless, consisting of a micro-miniskirt, matching blazer, and a strapless sheer white corset.

She completed the look with a petite white purse, square-shaped shades, pointed heels, and styled her freshly-dyed platinum blonde hair in loose waves while rocking a red-tipped manicure and shimmery eyeshadow.

The dump also showed the Cuff It artist posing in front of a blue-and-silver decorated Christmas tree, an elevator, plus a look at a Reniassance-inspired metallic tree complete with glass ornaments.

Bey has plenty to celebrate since she dominated 2023 with her era-defining world tour and accompanying concert flick.