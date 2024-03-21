Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter cover hit with copycat accusation from Erykah Badu

Drama? Beyoncé's newest cover art for the forthcoming album, Cowboy Carter, got slammed by Erykah Badu (l.). © Collage:ROB KIM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/beyoncé

The 42-year-old Break My Soul artist dropped the latest cover art for her forthcoming album's exclusive vinyl collection on Wednesday.

The artwork featured Bey completely nude under a red, white, and blue sash that reads "act ii BEYINCÉ," while her hair is styled in a braided look with red-and-white beads at the ends of her bangs.

While fans lost their minds over the newest cover, the 42-year-old Bag Lady artist seemingly took offense as she reposted Bey's photo via her Instagram story.

Badu simply wrote over the pic, "Hmmm," before adding more fuel to the fire with a post on X, where she wrote, "To Jay Z . Say somethin Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me ??"

The shade seems to be accusing Beyoncé of mimicking her own beaded braid hairstyle, but the Halo singer's team was quick to step in and hit back at the criticism.