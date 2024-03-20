Beyoncé drops pics from "Gold Party" and new Cowboy Carter cover art!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé 's cowboy craze continues in new snaps from her annual "gold party" and more cover art from her anticipated album , Cowboy Carter!

Beyoncé continues the countdown to Act II: Cowboy Carter with another stunning cover art from the album plus a look at her annual gold party. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate artist broke the internet with multiple country-inspired Instagram posts.

The first post was taken at Bey and Jay-Z's yearly Oscars afterparty, where the Virgo's Groove singer rocked an all-black, Western-themed fit, complete with a cowboy hat, white shirt, black ribbon tie, and matching pointed boots.

The Renaissance artist was captured posing with her hubby while flaunting her diamond grills, and she even snuck in a stunning pic of her mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Following this post, Bey shared the alternate cover for her country album's exclusive vinyl edition, which is now available for pre-order.

The pop singer was pictured completely nude under a red, white, and blue sash that reads "act ii BEYINCÉ," – an homage to her mother's maiden name.

Beyoncé already dropped the patriotic primary cover art for Cowboy Carter and admitted that past "criticism" of her forray into the country genre is what inspired the forthcoming album.