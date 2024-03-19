Beyoncé marks countdown to Cowboy Carter with patriotic cover art!
Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé dished on the creation of her anticipated album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, and dropped the project's cover art!
"This ain't a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé album,'" the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate artist declared in her Tuesday Instagram post.
Queen Bey marked the countdown for the album's March 29 release with a look at the cover art for Act II of her Renaissance takeover and an emotional caption.
The post featured the Lemonade artist mounted on a white horse while holding the American Flag and rocking a patriotic rodeo fit with a white cowboy hat.
She wrote in the caption, "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn't," adding that the experience led to a "deeper dive into the history of country music."
Beyoncé talks "criticism" she faced entering the country music world
The Virgo Groove artist continued, "The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me."
"Act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."
Bey also teased that the musical project will have "a few surprises" plus collaborations with artists that she "deeply respect."
Fingers crossed that this means Taylor Swift could be featured on the album after all!
The Alien Superstar artist concluded the post by adding, "I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE…I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop."
