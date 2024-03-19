Beyoncé marks countdown to Cowboy Carter with patriotic cover art!

Beyoncé kicked off the 10-day countdown for Cowboy Carter with the album's cover art and dished on her struggles entering into the country music world.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé dished on the creation of her anticipated album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, and dropped the project's cover art!

Beyoncé is gearing up for the release of her anticipated album, Act II; Cowboy Carter with a look at the project's album art.
Beyoncé is gearing up for the release of her anticipated album, Act II; Cowboy Carter with a look at the project's album art.  © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

"This ain't a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé album,'" the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate artist declared in her Tuesday Instagram post.

Queen Bey marked the countdown for the album's March 29 release with a look at the cover art for Act II of her Renaissance takeover and an emotional caption.

The post featured the Lemonade artist mounted on a white horse while holding the American Flag and rocking a patriotic rodeo fit with a white cowboy hat.

Why Timothée Chalamet wants to "protect" private romance with Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Why Timothée Chalamet wants to "protect" private romance with Kylie Jenner

She wrote in the caption, "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn't," adding that the experience led to a "deeper dive into the history of country music."

Beyoncé talks "criticism" she faced entering the country music world

Beyoncé revealed in her Instagram caption that she didn't feel welcomed into the country music genre before completing Cowboy Carter.
Beyoncé revealed in her Instagram caption that she didn't feel welcomed into the country music genre before completing Cowboy Carter.  © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

The Virgo Groove artist continued, "The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me."

"Act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."

Bey also teased that the musical project will have "a few surprises" plus collaborations with artists that she "deeply respect."

Kim Kardashian gets dragged for "bullying" Kate Middleton
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian gets dragged for "bullying" Kate Middleton

Fingers crossed that this means Taylor Swift could be featured on the album after all!

The Alien Superstar artist concluded the post by adding, "I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE…I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop."

Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

More on Beyoncé: