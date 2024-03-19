Beyoncé marks countdown to Cowboy Carter with patriotic cover art!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé dished on the creation of her anticipated album , Act II: Cowboy Carter , and dropped the project's cover art!

Beyoncé is gearing up for the release of her anticipated album, Act II; Cowboy Carter with a look at the project's album art. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

"This ain't a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé album,'" the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate artist declared in her Tuesday Instagram post.

Queen Bey marked the countdown for the album's March 29 release with a look at the cover art for Act II of her Renaissance takeover and an emotional caption.

The post featured the Lemonade artist mounted on a white horse while holding the American Flag and rocking a patriotic rodeo fit with a white cowboy hat.

She wrote in the caption, "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn't," adding that the experience led to a "deeper dive into the history of country music."