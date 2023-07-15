Beyoncé supports Jay-Z's New York City exhibit at chic night out

Beyoncé put a pause on her ongoing Renaissance World Tour for a family night out with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy for Hov's newest exhibit!

By Elyse Johnson

Brooklyn, New York - Beyoncé was a supportive wife while attending Jay-Z's newest exhibit that opened in the Brooklyn Public Library.

Beyoncé (r.) enjoyed a family night out in Brooklyn for a new exhibit honoring her husband, Jay-Z.  © College: Screenshot/Instagram/beyoncé

Queen Bey took a break from the Renaissance World Tour to attend her hubby's honorary Book of Hov exhibition on Friday.

The 41-year-old superstar dropped some new pics from the event, where she stunned in a LaQuan Smith body-hugging bright orange two-piece ensemble.

The fit was composed of a lace button-up blouse and matching pencil skirt, with her honey-blonde hair styled in a chic-up do, all the while accessorizing the look with a small gold purse.

Meanwhile, the Carters' daughter Blue Ivy was also in attendance and contrasted her mother's bright attire with a blue, off-the-shoulder dress that featured a high skirt. She complimented the outfit with a pair of sunglasses, a matching purse, and a gold necklace.

The 53-year-old rapper and man of the hour sported a simple brown suit and shades as he posed for a pic with his wifey. Bey's photo dump also included a peek at her husband's exhibition pamphlet and some shots from inside the library.

Per the event's website, the exhibition includes "thousands of archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on Jay-Z's professional life."

