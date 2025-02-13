Is Beyoncé teasing Destiny's Child reunion ahead of Cowboy Carter tour?

Los Angeles, California - Did Beyoncé just tease a potential Destiny's Child reunion at her Cowboy Carter tour ?

Beyoncé (l.) dropped footage from Kelly Rowland's (c.) birthday party, potentially teasing a reunion with Destiny's Child reunion. © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

The Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker reunited with her former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for Kelly's 44th birthday on Wednesday evening.

Bey pulled up to the dinner looking flawless in a vintage Patrick Kelly minidress, while the birthday girl rocked slayed in a backless halter neck gown.

Michelle completed the trio's fashionable reunion with a red sequined dress and a braided ponytail.

The Crazy In Love artist shared intimate glimpses at the birthday dinner, which featured candles and Kelly looking emotional while celebrating with her loved ones.

Yet, the post also follows Bey's major announcement about her anticipated Cowboy Carter tour!

The Grammy winner recently dropped more US and International dates for the upcoming run after skipping out on this year's Super Bowl.