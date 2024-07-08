Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and more rumored to perform at 2024 MTV VMAs

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé , Megan Thee Stallion , and more of the industry's biggest stars are allegedly in talks to perform at this year's MTV Video Music Awards!

(From l. to r.) Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, and more of music's heavy-hitters are rumored to perform at this year's MTV VMAs. © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN & KEVIN WINTER & THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Though the awards ceremony is months away, there's already gossip that a few heavy-hitters will be gracing the stage on the big night!

Per a post on X, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Megan Thee Stallion are in "negotiations" to perform at the 2024 VMAs.

More big names on the list include Taylor Swift, Camilla Cabello and her ex, Shawn Mendes, plus Sabrina Carpenter and Normani.

While most of the artists mentioned have performed at the yearly event in recent years, Queen Bey hasn't hopped on the VMA stage since 2016.

The Cowboy Carter hitmaker already sparked chatter that she'll pull up for what will be the award show's 40th anniversary earlier this year – perhaps this newest tea means that Bey might actually be performing this year!