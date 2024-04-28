Will Beyoncé perform at the 2024 MTV VMAs?

Los Angeles, California - Is Beyoncé bringing her cowgirl era to this year's MTV Video Music Awards?

Beyoncé is rumored to be performing at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

On Saturday, The Mirror reported that the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate entertainer could perform at the VMAs for its 40th anniversary.

An inside dished to the outlet, "Beyoncé is a huge get for the VMAs and will be a huge ratings draw."

"She is currently figuring out how her appearance will look and whether it will be one song or a tribute similar to her 2014 closing performance when she received the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award."

If the rumor is true, this will be Bey's first appearance at the VMA's since her ground-breaking sweep in 2016.

The insider added that since a big year for the event, the VMAs is looking to reclaim "some of its prestige" by also potentially booking Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, the Renaissance singer has been busy embracing her inner cowgirl since the release of Cowboy Carter.

