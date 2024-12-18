Beyoncé puts her love on top with record-breaking music industry milestone

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has just set a new record in the music industry, per the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)!

Beyoncé has made history as the female artist with the most certified records. © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

On Tuesday, the RIAA announced that the Cowboy Carter artist now holds the most certified titles of any other female artist with 103.

President and COO Michele Ballantyne shared with Rolling Stone, "We are so excited to recognize the incredible talent, hard work, and creative spirit reflected across diverse genres."

"Beyoncé's iconic catalogue has earned the achievement of most certified titles for a female artist in RIAA's history," she added. "Congratulations on this crowning milestone, Beyoncé, Parkwood Entertainment, Columbia Records – and we see you, BeyHive, streaming on repeat!"

The site further shared that the Grammy-winning hitmaker's last two albums helped break the record. Country track Texas Hold 'Em is 2x-Platinum, while 16 Carriages is now Gold certified.

Meanwhile, 2022's Renaissance received a 2x-Platinum title. As Queen Bey sings it, "b***h bow down!"