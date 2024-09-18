Dolly Parton defends CMAs after Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter snub: "You never know"
Los Angeles, California - Singer Dolly Parton has come to the defense of the Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) after Beyoncé's new album, Cowboy Carter, received zero nominations.
In an interview with Variety, the 9 to 5 singer expressed her thoughts on the controversial snub, arguing that it likely wasn't intentional.
"There's so many wonderful country artists that... they probably thought, well, we can't really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that," she stated.
Despite this, Dolly, who was featured on Cowboy Carter in a 30-second interlude titled Dolly P., couldn't help but share her immense praise for Bey's history-making album.
"I think everybody in country music welcomed her and thought that that was good," she continued.
Dolly also pointed out how this isn't something completely new for Bey, explaining that she's a country girl from Texas and Louisiana, so she didn't just appear "out of nowhere."
She also hinted at the possibility of a future duet with the pop star on the iconic song Jolene!
Dolly Parton wants to do a duet of Jolene with Beyoncé
After being asked if she would be interested in duetting Bey, Dolly responded, "Oh yeah. I'm open to anything."
Despite the CMA snub, Cowboy Carter has been a massive success.
The album spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Top Country Album charts – making Beyoncé the first Black woman ever to do so.
Cowboy Carter's lead single, Texas Hold 'Em, also dominated the Hot Country Songs chart for 10 weeks.
Thankfully, it also seems like Bey has some amazing people by her side every step of the way who aren't afraid to share their honest opinions.
And, who knows? The record could still score a nod for Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards!
