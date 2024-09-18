Dolly Parton defends CMAs after Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter snub: "You never know"

Los Angeles, California - Singer Dolly Parton has come to the defense of the Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) after Beyoncé 's new album, Cowboy Carter, received zero nominations.

Dolly Parton (r.) has defended the CMAs after Beyoncé's hit album Cowboy Carter received zero nominations for the awards ceremony. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Screenshot/Instagram/@beyoncé

In an interview with Variety, the 9 to 5 singer expressed her thoughts on the controversial snub, arguing that it likely wasn't intentional.



"There's so many wonderful country artists that... they probably thought, well, we can't really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that," she stated.

Despite this, Dolly, who was featured on Cowboy Carter in a 30-second interlude titled Dolly P., couldn't help but share her immense praise for Bey's history-making album.

"I think everybody in country music welcomed her and thought that that was good," she continued.

Dolly also pointed out how this isn't something completely new for Bey, explaining that she's a country girl from Texas and Louisiana, so she didn't just appear "out of nowhere."

She also hinted at the possibility of a future duet with the pop star on the iconic song Jolene!