Beyoncé makes Billboard history with Cowboy Carter album!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé 's recently released album , the hit Act II: Cowboy Carter , has made history on the Billboard charts!

On Sunday, Billboard announced that the 42-year-old entertainer's eighth studio album topped the charts and has landed the number one spot on their Top Country Albums list.

The Western-inspired project also topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart, making this the eighth time Bey has done so.

Though the Renaissance artist previously said that her latest album "ain't a country album," Cowboy Carter has forever changed the country genre.

Bey already made history as the first black woman to top the country charts with Act II's breakout single Texas Hold' Em.

And don't forget that Beyoncé launched the cowboycore fashion craze, which now has the Beyhive and fellow celebs alike rocking their best cowboy getups!

Meanwhile, as fans ponder what genre the 16 Carriages crooner will tackle for Act III, there's also talk that a tour could be in the works.