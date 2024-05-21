Is Lil Nas X jealous of Beyoncé's country music success?

Los Angeles, California - Lil Nas X compared his country single , Old Town Road, to Beyoncé 's overwhelming success with Cowboy Carter as he opened up about his experiences in the music industry.

Lil Nas X sounded off on Beyoncé's (r.) country music takeover and the lukewarm reception he got for debut single. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lilnasx & beyoncé

While chatting with BBC, the 25-year-old rapper-singer reflected on the controversial reception to his debut single featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Old Town Road made history with its weeks-long No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts, but Nas expressed that though he's "happy" for Bey's success, he wished it also happened for him.

"I wish this would have happened for me. I wasn't even able to experience this," the Montero hitmaker explained.

When asked if Nas would return to the country genre, he did tease that he has been "trying out some country sounds here and there over the last couple of years," but added that he wants "to feel connected to it and not force it."

Perhaps the Industry Baby rapper should give country music another go since Queen Bey did the same with her ground-breaking eighth studio album.