Will Beyoncé become a judge on American Idol?

Los Angeles, California - Is Beyoncé going to be the next American Idol judge? Here's the tea on if the pop star will join!

Is Beyoncé looking to become American Idol's next judge? © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

According to Life & Style, the showrunners behind the long-running singing TV competition are reportedly trying to get the Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker on the series once again.

An insider shared that the American Idol bosses are looking "to get Beyoncé back on the show as a performer and mentor."

They continued, "Ratings were in the tank last season, and Beyoncé brings a fan base who will watch her."

Yet, another tipster tattled that Bey may not take the gig as there's one problem – Luke Bryan.

The informant explained that after the country singer's controversial take on her shocking CMA Awards snub, it "pretty much ended any chance of getting her back on Idol."

"Beyoncé doesn't go where she doesn't feel wanted!" the insider added.