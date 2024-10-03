Country star Luke Bryan in hot water after weighing in on Beyoncé's CMAs snub

Country star Luke Bryan (l.) has sounded off on Beyoncé's CMA snub – but his hot take landed him in hot water with fans. © Collage: MONICA SCHIPPER & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live radio show on Tuesday, Bryan – who will co-host the CMA Awards – shared his thoughts on the 42-year-old hitmaker's shocking snub.



"It's a tricky question," the 48-year-old Country Girl singer began, explaining, "Obviously Beyoncé made a country album. And Beyoncé has a lot of fans out there that have her back, and if she doesn't get something they want, man, they come at you, as fans should do."

The BeyHive quickly sounded off after the Renaissance artist was overlooked by the awards ceremony for her ground-breaking album, Cowboy Carter.

Per Bryan, there isn't any bias against Bey, and, much like Dolly Parton, he did defend the CMAs, adding, "But where things get a little tricky, you know, if you're gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit."