Country star Luke Bryan in hot water after weighing in on Beyoncé's CMAs snub
Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé's Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) snub got another hot take from country music star Luke Bryan!
While on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live radio show on Tuesday, Bryan – who will co-host the CMA Awards – shared his thoughts on the 42-year-old hitmaker's shocking snub.
"It's a tricky question," the 48-year-old Country Girl singer began, explaining, "Obviously Beyoncé made a country album. And Beyoncé has a lot of fans out there that have her back, and if she doesn't get something they want, man, they come at you, as fans should do."
The BeyHive quickly sounded off after the Renaissance artist was overlooked by the awards ceremony for her ground-breaking album, Cowboy Carter.
Per Bryan, there isn't any bias against Bey, and, much like Dolly Parton, he did defend the CMAs, adding, "But where things get a little tricky, you know, if you're gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit."
But many fans fired back at Bryan's remarks, noting that Bey previously stepped into the world of the CMAs with a performance at the 2016 show – after which she was booed and hit with an onslaught of racist comments.
