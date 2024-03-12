Will Beyoncé cover an iconic Dolly Parton track on Act II?

Beyoncé is rumored to cover Dolly Parton's famous country song, Jolene, on her upcoming album, Act II, and the country star has all the tea on the chatter!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Country legend Dolly Parton has spilled some interesting tea regarding Beyoncé's upcoming album!

Will Beyoncé cover Dolly Parton's (l.) classic song, Jolene, on her upcoming country album Act II?
Will Beyoncé cover Dolly Parton's (l.) classic song, Jolene, on her upcoming country album Act II?  © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/beyonce

While speaking to Knox News, the 78-year-old songstress let slip that her classic hit, Jolene, could be featured on Bey's forthcoming country album, Act II.

"I think she's recorded Jolene, and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about," Dolly dished to the outlet.

The Rockin' Years singer also gushed about the 42-year-old, adding, "I love her! She's a beautiful girl and a great singer," and noting that the pair have kept in touch over the years.

Doja Cat quits social media and makes startling admission: "F***ed up thoughts"
Doja Cat Doja Cat quits social media and makes startling admission: "F***ed up thoughts"

"We've kind of sent messages back and forth through the years. And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great," Dolly shared.

The Halo artist has already dropped two songs from the anticipated country album: Texas Hold 'Em, which hit the number one spot on the country charts, and 16 Carriages.

Act II, serving as a companion to her 2022 album Renaissance, is slated to be released on March 29!

Cover photo: Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/beyonce

More on Beyoncé: