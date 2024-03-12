Will Beyoncé cover an iconic Dolly Parton track on Act II?

Will Beyoncé cover Dolly Parton's (l.) classic song, Jolene, on her upcoming country album Act II? © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/beyonce

While speaking to Knox News, the 78-year-old songstress let slip that her classic hit, Jolene, could be featured on Bey's forthcoming country album, Act II.

"I think she's recorded Jolene, and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about," Dolly dished to the outlet.

The Rockin' Years singer also gushed about the 42-year-old, adding, "I love her! She's a beautiful girl and a great singer," and noting that the pair have kept in touch over the years.

"We've kind of sent messages back and forth through the years. And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great," Dolly shared.

The Halo artist has already dropped two songs from the anticipated country album: Texas Hold 'Em, which hit the number one spot on the country charts, and 16 Carriages.