Beyoncé drops new song after Renaissance concert movie release: "Get the f**k up out my house"

Beyoncé dropped a new single, My House, following the theatrical release of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

It's Queen Bey's house!

On Friday, the 42-year-old superstar dropped a fresh single, My House, which coincided with the theatrical release of her film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.



The upbeat single is another empowering tune where the singer preaches the importance of self-love, community, and healing the world - while also telling haters to "get the f**k up out my house."

Bey begins the song with a cute chuckle before belting out, "Here we go," which she follows with the repeating voice chants, "Ooh, who they came to see? Me. Who rep like me? Don't make me get up out my seat. Uh, oh, Uh, oh."

The newest single comes after the Alien Superstar songstress was accused earlier this week of bleaching her skin as she debuted a platinum blonde wig at the star-studded LA premiere for her concert film.