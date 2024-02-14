Will Taylor Swift be featured on Beyoncé's Renaissance Act II?

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has made a seamless transition into country music with her first two singles off of Renaissance: Act II, but could the new genre welcome a big collaboration with Taylor Swift ?

Beyoncé's new country album, Renaissance Act II, has been at the center of fan theories about a potential Taylor Swift (r.) collaboration. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/beyonce & REUTERS

Bey announced her forthcoming sequel album during Super Bowl LVIII, and the internet-breaking drop has fans eagerly anticipating the full record.

Speculation around Act II amped up when Killah B, a producer on the 42-year-old's new song Texas Hold 'Em, appeared to tease a potential Taylor Swift feature on the album.

In response to the rumors, Killah B told TMZ on Tuesday, "Let's just say [Beyoncé]'s on the approach of shocking the world."

The cryptic comment sent fan theories into overdrive, but later that day, Entertainment Weekly put the rumors to rest, as sources close to the situation confirmed there would be no feature from the 34-year-old country-turned-pop star.

While a formal collaboration may still be just a dream, the pair have been consistently supportive of one another's careers, most recently attending each other's concert film premieres last year.