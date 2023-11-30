Taylor Swift supports Beyoncé in chrome fashion at Renaissance premiere

London, UK - Taylor Swift stepped out in style as she returned the favor to support Beyoncé at her Renaissance film premiere!

Taylor Swift (l) returned the favor by attending Beyoncé's Renaissance concert film premiere on Thursday. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/beyonce

The 42-year-old Halo singer took over London on Thursday in celebration of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, and Taylor led the star-studded guests at the movie's latest premiere.

After Bey paid a visit to The Eras Tour concert film red carpet last month, the 33-year-old Karma artist paid it back as she showed her support at Renaissance's UK premiere.

Taylor wore her signature blonde hair in long, old Hollywood-style waves as she rocked a stunning floor-length chrome gown.

Chrome fashion was a staple of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, particularly taking off after she asked her fans to don silver ensembles for the final shows of the stadium tour.

Queen Bey did not opt for a chrome look herself, instead rocking a gorgeous black bodysuit and long blazer ensemble paired with her new platinum blonde hair.

On the carpet, the 32-time Grammy winner posed with her daughter Blue Ivy, who accompanied her mom on tour as one of the show's talented dancers.