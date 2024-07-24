Olivia Rodrigo gives Kamala Harris another big Gen-Z push with endorsement

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo made a subtle push for the new presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic Party in her latest social media post.

Olivia Rodrigo (l.) made a subtle push for the new presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris, in her latest social media post. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Erin SCHAFF / POOL / AFP

Kamala Harris – who is already quite the hit among Gen-Z – got another boost as the 21-year-old singer showed her support on Tuesday by resharing a snippet of the politician's first official campaign rally.

The clip specifically focused on reproductive freedom and included Kamala's call to fight abortion bans supported by her opponent, Republican Donald Trump.

Olivia dropped several clapping emojis under the video, seemingly sealing her endorsement for the current vice president.

Reproductive freedom has been a focus of Olivia's throughout her career, and she's repeatedly used her platform to rally against abortion bans and promote access to reproductive resources.

During her ongoing GUTS World Tour, the Grammy winner partnered with a number of organizations working to protect reproductive health freedom through her Fund 4 Good, which donates a portion of her ticket sales to these charities.

Olivia also works with local abortion funds to set up booths at each North American tour stop, providing information on abortion access, contraceptives, and more.