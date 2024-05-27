Taylor Swift takes the crown in brutal battle with Billie Eilish to top the charts

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has officially edged out Billie Eilish as she holds the top spot on the Billboard 200 for the fifth week running.

Taylor Swift (r.) reigned supreme on the Billboard 200, blocking Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT from the No. 1 spot. © Collage: PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP

The continued dominance of The Tortured Poets Department means that Billie's third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, failed to hit No. 1 in its opening week, as confirmed by Billboard on Sunday.

This is the first time one of the 22-year-old's albums failed to take the top spot during release week. Still, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT earned Billie the biggest debut of her career with 339,000 equivalent album units.

The two singers haven't been subtle about their hopes to take the No. 1 spot, and fans were quick to pick up on what appeared to be deliberate attempts on both sides to edge the other out.

Over a month after its debut, Taylor pushed Swifties to buy even more copies of The Tortured Poets Department by releasing six new editions of the record as HIT ME HARD AND SOFT made its debut.



Billie attempted to keep up by releasing remixes and other special editions of her own, but it seems the power of the cult-like Swifties is simply too strong to ward off.

Before the chart was revealed, the What Was I Made For? singer appeared to take a shot at Taylor as she called the notion of a three-hour-concert "psychotic."