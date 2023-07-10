Billie Eilish channels "Ken energy" for Barbie premiere as song clip drops

Los Angeles, California - After confirming her surprise appearance on the Barbie soundtrack, Billie Eilish attended the movie 's Los Angeles premiere in Ken-inspired style.

Billie Eilish rocked a Ken-inspired look for the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie on Sunday. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit)

It's all about the Kenergy!

The 21-year-old was all smiles at Sunday's premiere, where she donned an oversized pink striped button-down with a matching hot-pink tie and baggy black pants.

She accessorized the outfit with a small pink clutch and large pastel-yellow sneakers.

In an interview with Variety on the pink carpet, Billie dished about her choice to channel Ken with her premiere fashion and explained the "B" letter sweater she carried along the way.

"I was going for more of a Ken thing, and I have a big sweater vest that I was wearing that I might put on later that's very large and very hot," she said.

On Monday, fans got their first look at the Happier Than Ever artist's new song for the Barbie movie titled What Was I Made For?, which puts the film's unexpected emotional side on full display.

