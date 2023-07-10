Billie Eilish channels "Ken energy" for Barbie premiere as song clip drops
Los Angeles, California - After confirming her surprise appearance on the Barbie soundtrack, Billie Eilish attended the movie's Los Angeles premiere in Ken-inspired style.
It's all about the Kenergy!
The 21-year-old was all smiles at Sunday's premiere, where she donned an oversized pink striped button-down with a matching hot-pink tie and baggy black pants.
She accessorized the outfit with a small pink clutch and large pastel-yellow sneakers.
In an interview with Variety on the pink carpet, Billie dished about her choice to channel Ken with her premiere fashion and explained the "B" letter sweater she carried along the way.
"I was going for more of a Ken thing, and I have a big sweater vest that I was wearing that I might put on later that's very large and very hot," she said.
On Monday, fans got their first look at the Happier Than Ever artist's new song for the Barbie movie titled What Was I Made For?, which puts the film's unexpected emotional side on full display.
Billie Eilish teases her emotional song on the Barbie movie soundtrack
While speaking with Variety on the carpet, Billie said that she and her brother Finneas both got "choked up" at one particular scene towards the end and revealed that she "resonated a lot" with the storyline.
The new trailer features her piano-heavy track written for the soundtrack, which gives viewers a new look at Barbie's journey of self-discovery that has been teased by star Margot Robbie as well.
What Was I Made For? will be released on July 13, while the complete Barbie soundtrack will drop along with the movie on July 21.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit)