Did Billie Eilish confirm that she will be in the Barbie movie soundtrack?
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has fans buzzing after seemingly teasing an appearance on the highly-anticipated soundtrack of the Barbie movie!
The queen of the photo dump has returned!
The 21-year-old dropped two new posts on Instagram on Monday, featuring snaps from her recent time in Paris, Pride Month festivities, and more.
But there's one photo that's causing a particular wave of gossip online - a neon sign featuring the iconic silhouette of Barbie.
The Barbie movie is heading to theaters in less than a month, and an impressive list of musicians has already been revealed for its soundtrack.
Along with confirmation of Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Ice Spice, and many more making new music for the album, the announcement also said that there are "more Barbies and Kens to be announced."
Could Billie be the newest Barbie to join the already star-studded line-up?
Billie Eilish hints at Barbie collaboration in latest photo dump
Though official confirmation of Billie's involvement could be a ways away, it seems that it's certainly a possibility, given the assurance that more artists are to be revealed.
Elsewhere in her latest photo dumps, the Happier Than Ever artist showed off her eclectic style with some of her latest fashion as well as a snap of herself in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Billie recently performed as a headliner at Planet: Live in Paris, which promoted climate awareness and environmental advocacy.
