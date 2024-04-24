Billie Eilish dishes on sexuality and anxieties about fame in revealing cover story

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has teed up her new era with a revealing interview touching on the chatter surrounding her sexuality, her complicated relationship with the media, and what fans can expect from her next album.

Billie Eilish graced the cover on Rolling Stone on Wednesday, sharing some revealing details about her life as she teased her next album. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 22-year-old singer graced the cover of Rolling Stone on Wednesday as she gears up for the release of her anticipated third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Billie spoke about one of the new tracks, Lunch, which she recently teased at Coachella, and revealed that the song played a key role in understanding her sexuality.

"That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real," she said. "I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after."

The Grammy winner also opened up about her claims that she had been "outed" by Variety on a red carpet when the interviewer brought up her cover story for the outlet in which she revealed she was "physically attracted" to women.

Billie said she had "never" planned to discuss her sexuality, but she conceded that she may have "overreacted" when she accused Variety of "outing" her.

"The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn't get to say anything or control any of it," she explained.

"Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there's a lot of wanting labels all over the place."

The What Was I Made For? artist continued on to explain that seeing how quickly her own quotes can get plastered all over social media – oftentimes getting twisted in the process – has contributed to a sense of "paranoia."