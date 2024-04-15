Billie Eilish gives peek at spicy new song and shares steamy kiss at Coachella!

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish shocked fans at Coachella with a surprise preview of some new tracks from her upcoming album , Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Billie Eilish dominated Coachella weekend 1!

On Saturday, the Grammy winner treated a lucky handful of fans to a brief taste of her new album during a special party at the Do Lab.

Attendees witnessed previews of Chihiro, which Billie recently teased in an Instagram collaboration with Zane Lowe, along with L'Amour De Ma Vie and another song that's already creating buzz – Lunch.

Fans on social media went wild after hearing the bold lyrics in the song, which seemingly hinted at Billie's sexuality, per Us Weekly.

"I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough," some of the lyrics in the song read.

Billie confirmed her sexuality back in November, but only after a Variety article was released quoting her as saying she was "physically attracted" to women.

It seems as though leaking is something Billie is having a bit of a hard time dealing with lately, including the recent leaking of the new album's tracklist, which Billie clapped back at online.

The songs in her new album seem integral to the Grammy winner's journey in life, and fans have already taken to social media to express their excitement.