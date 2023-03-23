Billie Eilish fan's viral video proves pressing issues in concert etiquette

Culver City, California - A Billie Eilish fan went viral on TikTok for sharing a video from one of her shows, and it proves just how heated issues with fan etiquette at concerts have become.

A video from a Billie Eilish concert went viral after sparking a debate about concert etiquette. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thefamousmikbar & JAVIER TORRES / AFP

In the viral clip, the creator said that their concert experience was "ruined" by a fan next to them who sang along loudly to each of the 21-year-old's songs.

The popular video, which was later reshared by YouTube creator Tyler Oakley, ignited yet another internet debate as users pointed fingers at both concertgoers.

"Why should that person deprive themselves of singing the songs just so they don't ruin the video for you?" one user commented on Oakley's repost.

"nothing is ever as good as the memory of being there. this person became the memory," he said in his reply.

While many agreed that the fan's singing would also hurt their experience at the show, others pointed out what should have been a pretty obvious sentiment.

Though irritating fans are an unfortunate part of attending shows, policing whether concertgoers can sing along to performances that they more than likely paid an exorbitant amount of money to see isn't the answer.

The Eilish fan may have stepped over the line in singing so loudly, but the heat of the online debate signals a broader issue about concerts in the age of social media.