Billie Eilish fashion staples to add to your wardrobe
There is nothing off-limits when it comes to trying to re-create Billie Eilish's style.
The Ocean Eyes singer is iconic for mixing comfort with trendy takes on the latest fashion.
From oversized t-shirts to statement headwear pieces, Billie knows what she's doing when it comes to fashion.
After all, who doesn't love both comfy and versatile lewks when it comes to style?
Check out these three easy staples to collect to spice up your Billie-inspired fashion collection!
Oversized t-shirts
You can really rock an oversized t-shirt anywhere you go, which is why this classic is the first thing you need to get your hands on when emulating Billie.
The best thing about an oversized t-shirt is that you can dress it up or down depending on the occasion.
Going to a concert? Pair it with some biker shorts or a trendy skirt. Going to the grocery store? Throw on some sweatpants and you're good to go!
Billie's favorite tend to be black and white or even monochrome pieces, but feel free to mix in some color to make this baggy look pop.
Biker shorts
Another extremely versatile staple of Billie's fashion are biker shorts.
They're cute and can be worn practically anywhere!
Typically, biker shorts are paired with a matching tank or t-shirt, but Billie definitely likes to switch things up and mix different designs and patterns together.
So make like Billie, and take the chance to incorporate more of your own style with these comfy classics!
Hats & beanies
No matter what hue her changing hair color is, Billie's been spotted wearing a variety of eclectic headwear.
As fans know, the 21-year-old's look is just not complete without a fuzzy beanie or baseball cap.
She's also definitely credited with bringing back the bucket hat in a huge way.
If you're just getting started adding hats to your personal accessory collection, try finding something unique that stands out. Incorporating something that makes you feel authentically you into your style is the way to truly embrace Billie's aesthetic.
Scroll through Billie's Instagram to get some inspiration and then head to your local thrift store to find similar staples!
Cover photo: JOE SCARNICI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP