Billie Eilish takes fans behind the scenes of emotional Barbie music video

Los Angeles, California - With the Barbie movie on the horizon, Billie Eilish is giving fans a peek behind the curtain with a new look at her recent music video for the film's soundtrack.

Billie Eilish revealed a closer look at the music video for What Was I Made For?, which is featured on the Barbie soundtrack. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish & IMAGO / UPI Photo

Barbie is everything!

The 21-year-old singer is one of many stars selected for the soundtrack of the summer's biggest movie.

On July 13, Eilish dropped What Was I Made For?, an emotional ballad that seems to highlight Barbie's journey of self-discovery as she contemplates her purpose for creation.

The Ocean Eyes artist has spoken repeatedly about how much the track has meant to her, admitting that she found herself resonating significantly with the movie's storyline.

In the video, Eilish confirms the song's connection to her own journey of self-discovery amid the high demands of her famous life as she's seen attempting to organize doll clothing amid a storm.

On Instagram, she gave fans a closer look at the doll outfits, all of which were inspired by her past fashion moments. The photo dump also included further detailed images of the tiny pops, a mirror selfie showcasing her complete ensemble, and a behind-the-camera snap of the set.